S. Korea to Accept COVID-19 Vaccine Reservations for Those in Early 50s

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will begin accepting reservations for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from people in their early 50s from Monday.According to the state vaccination task force, those aged 53 and 54 may make reservations from 8 p.m. Monday, while those aged 50 to 52 may do so from 8 p.m. Tuesday.Anyone in their 50s may make reservations from Wednesday to Saturday. The inoculations will take place at vaccination centers and medical institutions across the nation from August 16 to 25.South Korea will also begin to inoculate about 632-thousand high school seniors and teachers for COVID-19 from Monday. Eligible students include high school seniors and those who will take this year's college entrance exam.High school teachers and education officials across the nation, including administrative staff and native-language teachers, are also eligible.This group will receive the Pfizer vaccine at vaccination centers until July 30.