Photo : YONHAP News

Social distancing levels for Jeju Island and Gangwon Province have been raised amid spikes in COVID-19 cases.Health authorities said on Sunday that Jeju Island will be under Level Three social distancing from Monday, up from the current Level Two, while Gangneung will be elevated by one notch to the highest Level Four.Gangneung is the first non-capital region to be under the toughest curbs, after the greater Seoul area was placed under Level Four last week.As of Sunday, three non-capital regions including Sejong and North Jeolla Province are under Level One, while 13 areas including Daejeon, Gwangju and Busan are under Level Two.