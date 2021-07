Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays grabbed his ninth win of the season, throwing a seven-inning shutout.Ryu earned the win in the first game for the second half of the 2021 Major League Baseball(MLB) season in Sunday's doubleheader against Texas. The Blue Jays won 5-0.Ryu struck out four, allowing just three hits and a walk in an 83-pitch outing.With his third career shutout, Ryu saw his earned run average(ERA) improve from three-point-56 to three-point-32.MLB teams are playing only seven innings a game for double headers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.