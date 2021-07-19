Vice Foreign Minister to Visit US to Follow Up on May Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon will visit Washington this week to follow up on agreements reached at a summit between the two countries in May.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Choi will visit Washington from Monday through Thursday to meet with officials from the White House and the State Department, as well as key members of the House.The ministry said that during the trip, Choi and the U.S. officials will review the outcome of the May summit and discuss ways to implement the agreements reached.In May, President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed on establishing a global partnership on vaccines, enhancing supply chains for semiconductors and large-capacity batteries, and seeking cooperation on regional policy initiatives.The vice minister is also scheduled to deliver a keynote speech on the Seoul-Washington alliance at an economic forum on Wednesday.