Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean climber without fingers has become the first disabled person in the world to conquer all 14 peaks over eight-thousand meters.According to Gwangju City's climbing association on Monday, Kim Hong-bin reached the summit of Broad Peak in the Karakoram on the border of Pakistan and China at 4:58 p.m. Sunday.Broad Peak is the 12th highest mountain in the world at eight-thousand-47 meters above sea level.With the feat, the mountaineer becomes the first disabled person to scale all of 14 highest mountains, including Mount Everest and K2. He is the seventh South Korean overall to achieve the milestone.Kim lost all his fingers after getting severe frostbite during a climb of the West Buttress of the Denali in Alaska in 1991.