Poll: Former DP Chair Closing in on 2 Leading Presidential Contenders

A recent poll has shown former chief of the ruling Democratic Party Lee Nak-yon closing in on two leading presidential contenders.In the poll conducted by Korea Society Opinion Institute on some one-thousand adults last Friday and Saturday, former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl is in the lead in popularity ratings.Yoon, a potential presidential contender for the opposition bloc, had 30-point-three percent of support, up point-four percentage points from a week earlier.Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung, a contender for the ruling bloc, came in second with support of 25-point-four percent, down one-point-five percentage points from a week earlier.Lee Nak-yon, the former DP chair and prime minister, garnered 19-point-three percent of support, up one-point-two percentage points on-week.Lee narrowed the gap with the Gyeonggi governor from 16-point-nine percentage points in the fourth week of June to six-point-one percentage points in the latest poll.Former Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) Chairman Choe Jae-hyeong, another potential contender for the opposition bloc, came in fourth with five-point-six percent, up three-point-one percentage points.The latest survey, commissioned by TBS, has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.