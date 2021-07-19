Moon, Ruling Party See Boost in Approval Ratings for 2nd Week

President Moon Jae-in and the ruling Democratic Party both have seen their approval ratings rise for a second consecutive week.
In a poll of some two-thousand-500 adults nationwide conducted from last Monday to Friday, Realmeter said 45-point-five percent thought Moon was doing a good job, up four-point-four percentage points from the previous week.
The rating marks the highest since the third week of October last year when it had posted 45-point-six percent.
On the other side, 51-point-two percent gave a negative assessment of Moon, down by three-point-seven percentage points week-over-week.
Meanwhile, public support for the ruling Democratic Party(DP) also saw a boost. Its approval rating came to 36-point-seven percent, up three-point-eight percentage points from the previous week. It marks the highest since the first week of September last year.
The main opposition People Power Party saw its rating slip by two-point-two percentage points to 34-point-nine percent.
The survey commissioned by local cable network YTN had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.