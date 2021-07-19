Moon, Ruling Party See Boost in Approval Ratings for 2nd Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and the ruling Democratic Party both have seen their approval ratings rise for a second consecutive week.In a poll of some two-thousand-500 adults nationwide conducted from last Monday to Friday, Realmeter said 45-point-five percent thought Moon was doing a good job, up four-point-four percentage points from the previous week.The rating marks the highest since the third week of October last year when it had posted 45-point-six percent.On the other side, 51-point-two percent gave a negative assessment of Moon, down by three-point-seven percentage points week-over-week.Meanwhile, public support for the ruling Democratic Party(DP) also saw a boost. Its approval rating came to 36-point-seven percent, up three-point-eight percentage points from the previous week. It marks the highest since the first week of September last year.The main opposition People Power Party saw its rating slip by two-point-two percentage points to 34-point-nine percent.The survey commissioned by local cable network YTN had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.