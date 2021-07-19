S. Korea's Main Olympic Delegation Departs for Tokyo

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's main delegation to the Tokyo Olympics departed for Japan on Monday, ahead of Friday's opening ceremony.The group of 69 people, including 41 athletes in archery, gymnastics, table tennis, fencing, cycling and equestrian, is scheduled to land at Narita International Airport on Monday afternoon.A separate group of athletes in swimming and badminton left on a different flight earlier in the day. Those in sailing, football and shooting, among others, are already in Japan.A total of 232 athletes will compete in 29 sporting events. The country aims to win at least seven gold medals to rank among the top ten for the fifth consecutive Summer Games.Four-time Olympic shooting champion Jin Jong-oh is the captain for the men, while volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung is the captain for women. Kim will carry the national flag with swimmer Hwang Sun-woo at the opening ceremony.