DP, Gov't to Expand COVID-19 Aid for Small Businesses

Write: 2021-07-19 13:26:15Update: 2021-07-19 14:35:40

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the government agreed to expand COVID-19 aid for struggling small businesses and to start giving out the payments from mid-August.

Following a high-level meeting on Monday, DP spokesperson Koh Yong-jin said the cost of support will be the largest to date and eligibility will be further expanded.

The payments are set to begin on August 17 and around 900-thousand, or 80 percent of one-point-13 million eligible recipients, will receive the money in the first round. All the payments will be completed by late August.

As for compensating damages from the pandemic, the ruling party and the government agreed to hold a speedy review process on October 8 in order to disperse the funds as soon as possible.

While the increased government support and compensation are estimated to total three-point-53 trillion won, the spokesperson expected the government's 33-trillion-won extra budget currently under parliamentary review to grow.

The DP and government, meanwhile, did not discuss the disputed eligibility of planned COVID-19 relief payments to the general public.
