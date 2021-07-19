S. Korea's Life Expectancy 2.3 Yrs. Longer than OECD Avg., Suicide Ranks at Top

Photo : KBS News

Life expectancy in South Korea was more than two years longer than the average for Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) nations, but it also ranked at the top for death by suicide.According to the Health Ministry's analysis of the OECD's Health Statistics 2021 on Monday, which evaluated 2019 data, the country's life expectancy stood at 83-point-three years, or two-point-three years longer than the OECD average.Life expectancy is the average number of years babies born that year are forecast to live. The figure increased by three-point-three years compared to a decade earlier.Meanwhile, death by suicide in South Korea came in at 24-point-seven out of every 100-thousand people. The peak figure was more than double the OECD average of eleven for every 100-thousand.A South Korean went for outpatient medical treatment an average 17-point-two times annually, also the highest among OECD countries. The OECD average was six-point-eight.Meanwhile, the number of medical doctors in South Korea was two-point-five for every one-thousand people, below the OECD average of three-point-six.