Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling party has decided to postpone its primary schedule for next year's presidential election by five weeks, citing the latest resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.Lee Sang-min, the head of the Democratic Party’s election management committee, announced the conclusion following a closed-door session of the Supreme Council on Monday.With the revision, regional tours scheduled to begin on August 7 will be delayed by four to five weeks.Accordingly, final primary tours slated to be held in Seoul from September 5 have been pushed back to October 10.If none of the six finalists claims a single majority of the votes by then, the party’s presidential candidate will likely be chosen in a run-off election to be held in mid-October.