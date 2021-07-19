Poll: Both DP Pres. Hopefuls Lead Ex-Prosecutor Chief in 2-Way Race

Photo : YONHAP News

A fresh survey shows that the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) two leading presidential hopefuls beat former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl in a hypothetical two-candidate race.In the poll conducted by Hangil Research on one-thousand-15 adults between Saturday and Sunday and announced on Monday, Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung garnered 44 percent of support against Yoon's 34-point-nine percent. The difference, nine-point-one percentage points, is outside of the margin of error.In another hypothetical two-way race, former DP Chair Lee Nak-yon also led Yoon, albeit within the margin of error, with 41-point-five percent of support to Lee's 37-point-eight percent.In a multi-way race, Governor Lee led all others at 27-point-one percent, while Yoon and former DP Chair Lee trailed at 19-point-seven percent and 14-point-six percent, respectively.Former Board of Audit and Inspection head Choe Jae-hyeong came in fourth with four-point-eight percent of support, followed by major opposition People Power Party lawmaker Hong Joon-pyo at three-point-nine percent, former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae at two-point-nine percent and People’s Party chief Ahn Cheol-soo at two-point-eight percent.Commissioned by MBC, the latest survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.