Suga Hopes to Continue to Communicate with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he hopes to continue communication with South Korea in order to restore a healthy relationship between the two nations.Suga made the remarks to reporters after Seoul's presidential office announced that President Moon Jae-in has decided not to visit Japan for the Tokyo Olympics.Suga reiterated that he would receive Moon with diplomatic courtesy if he visits, adding he has put significance on Seoul's top office wishing Japan a successful Olympics.The prime minister then said he hopes to continue to communicate properly with the South Korean government as has been Japan’s consistent position in order to restore a healthy relationship between the two nations.Regarding a Japanese diplomat's remarks about President Moon, Suga said the comments were “very inappropriate and regrettable.”Hirohisa Soma, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy, reportedly described Moon as playing with himself while talking about the South Korean president’s desire to meet with Suga and discuss improving bilateral relations.