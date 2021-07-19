Disabled S. Korean Climber Missing after Summiting Broad Peak

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean disabled climber has gone missing after successfully scaling the last of all 14 peaks over eight-thousand meters.Kim Hong-bin reached the summit of Broad Peak in the Karakoram on the border of Pakistan and China on Sunday, local time, becoming the first disabled person in the world to make the accomplishment.According to the Union of Asian Alpine Associations, Kim went missing on Monday during his descent. The president of the union, Lee In-jeong, said that foreign climbers in the area tried to rescue him, but failed.Kim, who lost all his fingers climbing Denali 30 years ago, reportedly sent a distress signal on Monday morning, and nearby Russian climbers arrived in the area, but could not help.According to one of the climbers' social media around 5 p.m. the same day, Kim had fallen into a crevice and they could not reach him.The South Korean Embassy in Pakistan immediately asked for cooperation from local authorities in efforts to rescue Kim. An embassy official said that Pakistani military helicopters will be mobilized for search and rescue Tuesday if the weather allows.