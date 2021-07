Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS has topped Billboard's main singles chart yet again, this time with its third English number "Permission to Dance."Billboard said on Monday that the track officially debuted at No. 1 on this week's Hot 100.It said the song earned the group its career fifth No. 1 hit and made them the first act to replace themselves at No. 1 since Drake in 2018.BTS previously debuted atop the Hot 100 chart with "Dynamite," "Savage Love," "Life Goes on" and "Butter."The group had stayed atop the list for seven straight weeks with "Butter” before “Permission to Dance” took over. Billboard said the latest track drew 15-point-nine million U.S. streams and sold 140-thousand-100 downloads in the week ending July 15.