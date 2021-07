Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary subcommittee will launch deliberations on the government's 33 trillion won extra budget bill.The subcommittee of the National Assembly Special Committee on Budget and Accounts will conduct its review for two days.The ruling Democratic Party, the main opposition People Power Party and the government are expected to clash on whether to provide COVID-19 relief aid to all citizens.The rival parties are also likely to debate the ruling bloc's move to sharply increase aid for small businesses and expand the extra budget.The committee plans to pass the extra budget bill on Thursday after deliberation.