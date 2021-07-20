S. Korea Adds 1,278 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported one-thousand-278 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, staying over the one-thousand mark for two weeks.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Tuesday that the new infections detected throughout Monday raised the country's accumulated caseload to 180-thousand-481.The daily tally slightly increased from the previous day to stay in the 12-hundred range for the second day. It is the highest figure reported on a Tuesday, replacing the previous record of one-thousand-150 reported last Tuesday.Of the new cases, one-thousand-242 were local transmissions and 36 were from overseas.By region, the greater metro area accounted for 67-point-one percent of domestic cases including 388 in Seoul and 375 in Gyeonggi Province.Other parts of the nation added 409 infections, or 32-point-nine percent of local cases. The ratio topped 30 percent for the third straight day to hit a record high for the fourth wave of the pandemic.One more death was reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-59. The fatality rate stands at one-point-14 percent.The number of critically ill patients jumped by 22 from the previous day to 207.