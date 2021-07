Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City could see autonomous vehicles in commercial operation on some of the city's roads as early as October.The city government said on Tuesday that it has enacted an ordinance aimed at promoting the commercialization of autonomous vehicles.The ordinance, which takes effect on Tuesday, allows various services using self-driving cars in commercial transportation.The city plans to recruit operators at the end of the month with the aim to launch the services from October.Possible services include self-driving buses in Seoul's Sangam area, an application-based mobility service for a designated route, and a wheelchair-accessible service for handicapped people.