Photo : YONHAP News

The heads of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and main opposition People Power Party(PPP) will face off in their first televised debate on Wednesday.According to the parties on Tuesday, DP Chair Song Young-gil and PPP Chair Lee Jun-seok will appear on an SBS program at 2 p.m. on Wednesday for the event.The two party chiefs will reportedly debate for 75 minutes on a variety of issues, including next year's presidential election, the government's COVID-19 relief aid and quarantine measures in the fight against the virus.The planned debate would be the first between the heads of political parties who are not running in elections.Song and Lee agreed to the event during their dinner meeting last Monday.