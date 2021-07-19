Mainichi: Tokyo to Replace Seoul Embassy Official after Sexual Comment

Photo : YONHAP News

Tokyo has decided to replace a senior official at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul after he made an offensive sexual comment about President Moon Jae-in's efforts to improve bilateral ties, according to a Japanese daily.Citing a government source on Tuesday, the Mainichi Shimbun said the replacement of Hirohisa Soma, the deputy chief of mission, is being presented as a regular personnel reshuffle, but that the replacement also comes amid growing backlash in South Korea.At a press conference on Monday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi was expected to make a decision regarding Soma in consideration of his term of duty.Soma's comment, which Kato said was "very inappropriate" for a diplomat under any circumstance or context, reportedly affected Moon's decision not to visit Tokyo for a summit in time for the opening of the Olympics on Friday.Japan's Kyodo News, which reported Soma's possible replacement on Monday, said Tokyo is against the idea of taking disciplinary action under the public official law.