Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Suh Wook has issued a public apology regarding the COVID-19 outbreak onboard a destroyer on an anti-piracy mission off the coast of Africa.The minister on Tuesday said he takes heavy responsibility for failing to look after the safety of the Cheonghae unit sailors, as he apologized to them, their families and the general public.Expressing regret at the ministry's failure to vaccinate the crew ahead of their dispatch in February, Suh pledged to inspect shortcomings in quarantine support for overseas service members and implement thorough measures accordingly.The apology comes after 247 out of 301 members, or 82 percent, of the Cheonghae unit's 34th contingent tested positive in the country's biggest cluster among service members.All the members are scheduled to return home on Tuesday aboard a pair of aerial tankers.