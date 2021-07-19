Vice Minister: Japanese Diplomat’s Indecent Comments an 'Obstacle' to Moon’s Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun says a senior Japanese diplomat’s recent disparaging comment about President Moon Jae-in acted as a "significant obstacle" to the South Korean president’s now-cancelled Japan trip and summit.Before departing for Tokyo to attend meetings with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts on Tuesday, Choi said he expects Japan will take due steps regarding the official, Hirohisa Soma, who is the deputy chief of mission in South Korea.Choi is scheduled to meet his Japanese counterpart Takeo Mori later in the day, in which he is expected to inquire about Tokyo's sincerity towards improving ties and to renew calls for appropriate action against Soma.Despite the bilateral row over historical and diplomatic issues, Choi stressed that Japan is the country's close, amicable neighbor and that there are many areas for cooperation during difficult times.A trilateral meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday is expected to focus on resolving North Korea's nuclear issue, jointly tackling climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.