PPP Urges Moon to Apologize for Cheonghae Unit Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has urged President Moon Jae-in to issue a public apology and dismiss Defense Minister Suh Wook over the Cheonghae unit's COVID-19 outbreak.At a party meeting on Tuesday, PPP floor leader Kim Gi-hyeon criticized the Moon administration for suspending the overseas mission due to the outbreak, carrying out quarantine only to serve political purposes, and being complacent.Kim said citing logistical challenges in transporting vaccines to service members on overseas duty is an acknowledgement of the government's failure to win cooperation from countries in the region via diplomatic means.On a local radio program, PPP Rep. Han Ki-ho, who is the party secretary-general, questioned whether the military even had an emergency manual as it could have opted for an early rotation to prevent the virus' further spread.PPP lawmakers on the National Assembly's defense committee are demanding a parliamentary investigation.