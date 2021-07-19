CIO Raids Home of Ex-Pres. Aide over Illegal Travel Ban Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) has raided the home of former presidential secretary for civil affairs Lee Kwang-cheol, likely in relation to its investigation into a 2019 illegal travel ban on a former vice justice minister.According to legal circles, the CIO sent investigators to Lee's house on Tuesday and also requested that the presidential office voluntarily submit documents related to Lee’s charges.The raid is believed to be related to an accusation that Lee colluded with the chief of the Korea Immigration Service and prosecutor Lee Kyu-won in March 2019, using falsified documents to stop former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui from leaving the country.The CIO took over the case in March from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office and questioned the prosecutor Lee Kyu-won three times.Based on materials secured from Tuesday's raid, the CIO is expected to look into whether the former presidential secretary was involved in the drafting of the false documents.Lee stepped down after he was indicted on July 1 for allegedly orchestrating the illegal travel ban but his resignation has yet to be accepted.