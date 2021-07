Photo : YONHAP News

The Asian Development Bank(ADB) has raised its growth outlook for South Korea this year from the previous three-point-five percent to four percent.In a report issued on Tuesday, the ADB cited the country's robust exports, expansions in facility investment, and improved domestic demand as reasons for the upgrade.The latest forecast, however, did not reflect a recent flare-up of virus cases in South Korea.Meanwhile, the ADB maintained its forecast for South Korea in 2022 of a three-point-one-percent growth.The ADB lowered its 2021 outlook for Asia's 46 developing countries, including South Korea, from the previous seven-point-three to seven-point-two percent, citing the virus' resurgence in some countries.