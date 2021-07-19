Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Pakistani Choppers Assist in Search for Missing S. Korean Climber

Write: 2021-07-20 15:21:36Update: 2021-07-20 15:56:02

Pakistani Choppers Assist in Search for Missing S. Korean Climber

Photo : YONHAP News

Pakistani military helicopters are now assisting in efforts to locate and rescue a South Korean climber who went missing after successfully scaling the last of the 14 highest peaks in the world. 

Kim Hong-bin reached the summit of Broad Peak in the Karakoram range that spans the borders of Pakistan and China on Sunday, local time, becoming the first disabled person to achieve the feat. 
  
The Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the South Korean embassies in Pakistan and China have requested search teams, and that consular officials will be sent to the site.

The ministry has also activated its overseas resident protection squad and is discussing response measures with related agencies.

According to the Union of Asian Alpine Associations, Kim went missing on Monday during his descent and foreign climbers in the area tried to rescue him after receiving a distress signal, but were unsuccessful.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in expressed his concerns over the news, just a day after congratulating Kim for his achievement.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >