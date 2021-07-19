Pakistani Choppers Assist in Search for Missing S. Korean Climber

Photo : YONHAP News

Pakistani military helicopters are now assisting in efforts to locate and rescue a South Korean climber who went missing after successfully scaling the last of the 14 highest peaks in the world.Kim Hong-bin reached the summit of Broad Peak in the Karakoram range that spans the borders of Pakistan and China on Sunday, local time, becoming the first disabled person to achieve the feat.The Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the South Korean embassies in Pakistan and China have requested search teams, and that consular officials will be sent to the site.The ministry has also activated its overseas resident protection squad and is discussing response measures with related agencies.According to the Union of Asian Alpine Associations, Kim went missing on Monday during his descent and foreign climbers in the area tried to rescue him after receiving a distress signal, but were unsuccessful.Taking to social media on Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in expressed his concerns over the news, just a day after congratulating Kim for his achievement.