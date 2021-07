Photo : YONHAP News

A dozen sailors infected with COVID-19 onboard a destroyer in the Cheonghae unit will be treated at military hospitals after returning home on Tuesday.An official from the Central Disaster Management Headquarters said 12 of the 301 who are in serious condition will be sent to two hospitals. The rest will be treated and held at two state-run facilities, including the 50 who tested negative.Senior Health Ministry official Son Young-rae said that upon arriving at Seoul Airbase on Tuesday the seamen will be transported to their assigned facility where they will be tested again to determine if they need treatment or quarantine.Son said the service members will be guaranteed regular contact with family members and their progress will be updated at daily briefings.