Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

First Showings of 'Lee Kun-hee Art Collection' in Seoul to Start on Wed.

Write: 2021-07-20 16:31:56Update: 2021-07-20 16:43:50

First Showings of 'Lee Kun-hee Art Collection' in Seoul to Start on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

Two major art museums in Seoul are set to unveil dedicated exhibits of the "Lee Kun-hee Collection" on Wednesday, featuring 135 key pieces and cultural assets. 

The public will be able to get a first look at the donated artworks once owned by the late Samsung Group chairman at the National Museum of Korea and the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art.

The National Museum of Korea has selected 77 from over 21-thousand pieces of art and cultural assets donated by Lee's family. Twelve of those chosen to be displayed are national treasures, while a majority of the cultural artifacts and art date back to the Goryeo and Joseon dynasties.

One of the most notable pieces is National Treasure No. 216, the Joseon-era landscape painting "Inwang Jesaekdo" by legendary painter Jeong Seon, which depicts Mount Inwang in central Seoul after the rain.

Out of a trove of more than one-thousand-400 pieces by domestic and foreign artists, the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art will display 58 works by 34 domestic artists from the early to mid-20th century.

Among the featured works are abstract master Kim Whan-ki's 1950s painting of women and jars and painter Lee Jung-seob's 1950s painting of a white bull, with only five pieces believed to exist.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >