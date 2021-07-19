Parliamentary Subcommittee Passes Bill to Block Google's New Pricing Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

A bill aimed at preventing Google from enforcing its plan to charge commissions of up to 30 percent on in-application sales has passed a parliamentary subcommittee.The National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee passed the related revision to the telecommunications business act on Tuesday.The ruling Democratic Party led the vote, while the main opposition People Power Party lawmakers walked out in protest of the bill which they claimed was drafted hastily and could cause issues of excessive regulation and trade conflict.Earlier, Google announced a policy under which Google Play app developers will be required to pay a 30 percent commission fee on in-app sales. Google had already been charging the commission fee on game apps but the policy will expand to other app developers as well.The policy was initially scheduled to take effect from October, but Google said on Monday that it will postpone its adoption until late March.Parliament’s move came amid concerns the Google policy will eventually lead to a hike in app prices with consumers carrying a heavier burden.