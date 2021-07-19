US House Passes Bill on Korean Americans' Reunion with N. Korean Family

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. House of Representatives has unanimously passed a bill aimed at facilitating reunions for Korean Americans with their separated family in North Korea.The Divided Families Reunification Act, co-introduced by Representatives Grace Meng and Van Taylor, was considered by all 415 representatives who took part in the vote on Monday.It was a reintroduction of the same bill that had passed the House in March of last year but not the Senate.The bill directs the State Department to consult with the South Korean government on how to arrange reunions for Korean Americans and their North Korean families. It also requires the department's special envoy on North Korean human rights to submit a report on ways to realize a video reunion.South and North Korea have held over 20 rounds of family reunions since 2000, but Korean Americans who are not South Korean nationals have been excluded from the program.