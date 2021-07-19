Menu Content

Vice Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, Japan Meet

Write: 2021-07-20 18:09:46

Vice Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, Japan Meet

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan held a vice foreign ministers’ meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday, one day after Seoul announced President Moon Jae-in would not be visiting Japan for the opening of the Tokyo Summer Olympics this week. 

During the talks, First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun was expected to question Tokyo’s will and sincerity toward improving ties and also demand an appropriate measure against a Japanese diplomat, who made a disparaging remark in reference to President Moon.  

Before departing for Japan earlier in the day, the South Korean vice minister indicated that the remark in question by Hirohisa Soma, the deputy chief of mission in South Korea, was a “significant obstacle” to Moon’s Japan trip and a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. 

Also during the meeting, Choi and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori were expected to discuss other pending issues of bilateral conflict, including Japan’s wartime sexual enslavement and forced labor issues, as well as cooperation on COVID-19.
