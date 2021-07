Photo : YONHAP News

All 301 members of the anti-piracy Cheonghae unit struck by an extensive COVID-19 outbreak have arrived in South Korea on Tuesday.The Ministry of National Defense said a KC-330 Cygnus multi-role aerial tanker carrying 160 sailors of the destroyer Munmu the Great landed at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, at around 5:30 p.m.Another military aircraft transporting the remaining 141 sailors also arrived shortly thereafter.Two-hundred-forty-seven of the 301 members, or 82 percent, of the Cheonghae unit's 34th contingent, had tested positive in the country's biggest cluster among service members.The Defense Ministry said 14 of the sailors, including three with moderate symptoms, will be transferred to medical institutions. Those who test negative to a PCR test will be moved to a quarantine facility within the military.