US Deputy Secretary of State to Visit S. Korea Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit South Korea on Wednesday for talks on regional and global issues as part of a three-nation tour of East Asia.Sherman will reportedly arrive at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday afternoon for a three-day trip.The deputy secretary held talks with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori in Tokyo on Tuesday. The two will be joined by South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun for a trilateral meeting on Wednesday morning.Sherman and Choi will meet for a strategic dialogue on Friday in South Korea.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said that in the meeting, the two sides will exchange views on various issues including South Korea-U.S. relations and the Korean Peninsula situation, as well as regional and global matters.Sherman will reportedly meet with Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won and visit the Unification Ministry during her Seoul trip.