Politics

Presidential Secretary Hints at Possibility of Foreign Ministers' Talks with Japan

Write: 2021-07-21 09:47:34Update: 2021-07-21 10:51:36

Photo : YONHAP News

A presidential secretary mentioned there may be foreign minister-level talks between South Korea and Japan next month, but was soon after corrected by the top office.

Appearing on a Yonhap News TV program on Tuesday, Park Soo-hyun, senior presidential secretary for public communication, said the top diplomats of South Korea and Japan will hold talks in August. 

He then said the deputy foreign ministers of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are scheduled to hold trilateral talks on Wednesday, with the deputy ministers of South Korea and the U.S. set to hold talks on Friday.  

Park added that these meetings will provide momentum for discussions to restore Seoul-Tokyo relations and that working-level negotiations will continue, as ordered by President Moon Jae-in.

However, the top office afterwards corrected Park's remarks, saying that nothing has been decided about a meeting between the foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan.
