Photo : YONHAP News

The naval destroyer Munmu the Great is heading back to South Korea from African waters after service members of an anti-piracy unit aboard the ship returned home due to a mass outbreak of COVID-19.According to military authorities, the 44-hundred-ton destroyer departed early on Wednesday, Korea time.The ship will reportedly travel some 24-thousand kilometers for 50 days and arrive at Jinhae Port on September 12.The military said that the destroyer will pass through three ports and strictly observe quarantine rules during the journey.About 300 members of the 34th contingent of the Cheonghae Unit aboard the destroyer returned home on Tuesday on two aerial tankers, with a replacement team of about 150 sailors taking over operations of the vessel.