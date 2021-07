Photo : YONHAP News

Sizzling temperatures are likely to continue for some time, with daytime highs forecast to rise to as high as 36 degrees Celsius.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) expected sweltering weather for Wednesday, one of the three hottest days on the lunar calendar, forecasting afternoon highs of 28 to 36 degrees.Major cities, the southern and western coastal areas, Jeju Island and the eastern coastal areas in southern provinces are expected to see a tropical night, which occurs when the temperature does not fall under 25 degrees Celsius overnight.The weather agency also forecast scorching weather for Thursday, predicting morning lows of 20 to 26 degrees and afternoon highs of up to 36 degrees.The KMA said that it may extend or elevate its heat wave advisories with the prolonged hot weather.