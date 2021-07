Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has reprimanded his aides and ordered strong countermeasures following a series of crashes and errors in the online reservation system for COVID-19 vaccines.According to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee on Wednesday, Moon said such problems do not fit with South Korea's status as an information and technology powerhouse.The president called for a government-wide response involving the ministries of interior and IT to promptly resolve the technical issues.This comes after errors caused delays and other inconveniences during online reservations for those in their 50s that began earlier this month.