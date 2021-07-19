Moon Appoints BTS Special Presidential Envoy for Public Diplomacy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has appointed global K-pop sensation BTS a special presidential envoy for future generations and culture as part of a public diplomacy push.According to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee on Wednesday, the appointment is aimed at enhancing South Korea’s national image by addressing global issues through cooperation with experts from the private sector.The seven-member group will attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September and other international forums to deliver messages of encouragement and hope to young people around the world.The boy band, who made history this week with its fifth song debuting at No.1 on Billboard's main Hot 100 chart, will also take part in various activities to promote global cooperation in tackling issues such as the environment, poverty, inequality and respect for diversity.The spokesperson said the message of comfort, unity and peaceful coexistence in BTS' latest Billboard-topping track "Permission to Dance," are in line with Seoul's will to overcome the COVID-19 crisis through global solidarity.