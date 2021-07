Photo : KBS News

KBS announced that it will broadcast the 2020 Tokyo Olympics set to begin on Friday not only through its terrestrial television channels, but also through its official website and myK mobile platform.The public broadcaster launched a special Olympics website on Wednesday, where it will stream Olympics events in real-time, provide video on demand(VOD) and video clips of major moments.In cooperation with KBS News, the outcome of events and news from Tokyo will be uploaded on the website.The myK mobile platform will operate six channels during the Olympics, to also exclusively broadcast sport events that are less known or popular in the country.