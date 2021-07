Photo : Getty Images Bank

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Chilean counterpart Andres Allamand have discussed cooperation between Seoul and Santiago.According to the South Korean Foreign Ministry, Chung held a meeting with Allamand in Seoul on Wednesday.During the meeting, Chung sought Chile’s cooperation to swiftly begin discussions regarding South Korea's hopes to join the Pacific Alliance, a Latin American trade bloc formed by Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.In response, the Chilean Foreign Minister said his country will discuss with fellow member nations such as Colombia and Peru so talks can begin next year.Allamand also said the South Korea-Chile free trade agreement was instrumental in South Korea become a key trade partner for his country, and called for Seoul's cooperation in adjusting the pact to reflect changing trends in global economy.