55-59 Age Group to Receive Moderna or Pfizer Vaccine from Mon.

Write: 2021-07-22 08:31:11Update: 2021-07-22 11:00:31

Photo : YONHAP News

COVID-19 vaccinations are expected to gain traction as the government plans to launch inoculation for those aged 55 to 59 next week. 

According to the vaccination task force on Thursday, those aged 55 to 59 will receive their first shots from Monday. Over three-point-56 million people are eligible and around two-point-93 million, or 82-point-five percent, have made appointments as of 12 p.m. Wednesday. 

Those getting vaccinated between Monday and Saturday next week will mainly be given the Moderna vaccine. However, those living in the greater Seoul area will likely receive Pfizer as the government seeks to swiftly utilize around one-point-86 million doses that arrived at Incheon International Airport early Wednesday. 

Meanwhile, the government continues to accept reservations from those aged 50 to 54. They will remain open until Saturday. 

As of 12 a.m. Tuesday, 16-point-44 million people, or 32 percent of the population, have been vaccinated against the virus, either fully or partially.
