Vice FM Choi: Seoul-Tokyo Dialogue to Speed up after Tokyo Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun expects dialogue and communication between South Korea and Japan to proceed more swiftly once the Tokyo Olympics have finished.Choi made the remark on Wednesday in a meeting with reporters upon arriving from Japan where he held discussions with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, noting that Japan is hosting the Olympics at a difficult time.Regarding talks with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori on Wednesday, Choi said the two agreed that Seoul and Tokyo will try to further advance the discussions held so far between diplomatic authorities for a possible bilateral summit.Noting the sizable impact of the latest wave of COVID-19 in Tokyo, the vice minister said the South Korean government will see what it can do to help Japan successfully host the Games and also to safeguard the South Korean athletes competing there.Asked of a senior Japanese diplomat's offensive sexual remarks about President Moon Jae-in, Choi said he clearly delivered Seoul’s demand on the matter and will see how Tokyo responds.The South Korean government indicated that the recent remark in question by Hirohisa Soma, the deputy chief of mission in South Korea, was a “significant obstacle” to Moon’s Japan trip and a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.