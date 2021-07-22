S. Korea Reports New Record High COVID-19 Cases at 1,842

Photo : YONHAP News

​South Korea reported another record high of one-thousand-842 daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday.The tally includes 270 cases from the anti-piracy Cheonghae unit, whose sailors returned home from Africa on Tuesday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) announced the new infections compiled throughout the previous day, raising the country's cumulative caseload to 184-thousand-103.Of the new cases, one-thousand-533 were local transmissions and 309 were from overseas.The domestic figure declined by 193 from the previous day but the overall number grew by 58 due to cases in the Cheonghae Unit, prompting the new daily record for the second day in a row. One-thousand-784 cases were announced on Wednesday.It is the first time overseas infections exceeded 100 since the nation reported its first case on January 20 last year. The previous record for overseas transmissions was 86 reported on July 25 last year.By region, the greater metro area accounted for 64-point-four percent of local infections, including 494 in Seoul and 363 in Gyeonggi Province.Other parts of the nation added 546 cases, making up 35-point-six percent. This is a fresh record in the fourth wave of the pandemic with the ratio remaining over 30 percent for the fifth straight day.Three more deaths have been reported, raising the total to two-thousand-63. The COVID-19 fatality rate for the nation stands at one-point-12 percent. The number of critically ill patients rose by four to 218.