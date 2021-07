Photo : YONHAP News

Sports Minister Hwang Hee will attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics slated for Friday evening and cheer on Korean athletes.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said that Hwang will leave for Tokyo later Thursday to attend the opening ceremony and an event hosted by his Japanese counterpart before returning home Saturday.At the event to be held Friday at a Tokyo hotel, Hwang will meet with other sports ministers to share and discuss sports policy, while using the gathering to promote the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics to be hosted by Gangwon Province in South Korea.On Saturday, Hwang will visit a catering center providing meals for South Korean athletes before heading home.