Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

FM Hong Pledges Financial, Tax Support for Korea New Deal Industries

Write: 2021-07-22 15:08:28Update: 2021-07-22 15:58:43

FM Hong Pledges Financial, Tax Support for Korea New Deal Industries

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki pledged financial and tax support for industries that fall under the government's New Deal initiative and to meet its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

Hong made the pledge on Thursday during a meeting on the nation's transition into a digital and carbon-neutral economy.

The minister said the government plans to earmark more than 30 trillion won towards the Korean New Deal project next year, specifically to support industrial restructuring and a fair labor transition.

The government will revise laws to help more businesses become eligible for deregulation and tax support. This will include corporate restructuring to support digital transition to eliminate carbon emissions.

Companies that receive approval for government support on carbon neutrality restructuring will be eligible for a state-backed guarantee of 100 billion won this year, as well as support in research and development. South Korea also plans to launch a 500 billion won financial support program to assist in corporate restructuring and transition.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >