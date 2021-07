Photo : YONHAP News

The scorching weather is expected to continue on Friday, with major cities and coastal areas to experience tropical nights.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said Thursday that afternoon highs are forecast to rise to around 35 degrees Celsius on Friday.With heat wave warnings issued for most parts of the nation, the mercury will likely rise above 38 degrees in some western inland areas.The weather agency said the sizzling weather is likely to continue into the weekend, advising people to refrain from outdoor activities during daytime.