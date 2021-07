Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Culture Ministry revised its translation guidelines for state-approved terminology, and will in the future use “xinqi” as the official Chinese translation for kimchi.The revision took effect Thursday amid recent controversy over the previous, misleading translation "paocai" which is a representative form of Chinese fermented vegetables.The revised guidelines have deleted paocai as the Chinese translation. The ministry said it hoped that the changes will help eliminate confusion between Korean kimchi and Chinese paocai.In 2013, the Agriculture Ministry proposed xinqi as the Chinese word for kimchi after reviewing thousands of pronunciations, going over dialects and seeking expert opinion.