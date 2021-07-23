Daily Avg. of 1,197 Aircraft Flew through S. Korean Airspace in H1

Photo : YONHAP News

An average of close to 12-hundred aircraft a day flew through South Korean airspace between January and June, indicating a recovery in the travel sector led by domestic flights.According to the Transport Ministry's tally on air traffic in the year's first half, the volume is down five percent on-year at 217-thousand planes, but is up 12 percent compared to the second half of 2020.April recorded the largest monthly traffic of 42-thousand planes.Of this total, international flights, which include those passing through to foreign destinations, decreased more than 28 percent on-year to 93-thousand in the first six months. In contrast, domestic flights jumped nearly 26 percent to 124-thousand.International air traffic plummeted amid the pandemic but the figure has been slowly rising since March while domestic flights posted sharp gains from February and have now recovered to pre-pandemic levels.