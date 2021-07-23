Menu Content

Pres. Moon Postpones Summer Vacation amid Pandemic, Heat Wave Concerns

The presidential office said on Thursday that President Moon Jae-in has decided to put off his summer vacation amid concerns over a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in the country.  

President Moon was initially scheduled to go on vacation early next month. 

During a meeting with his aides on Monday, Moon said the nation is facing its worst crisis of the pandemic to date, and with the onset of the ongoing heatwave, the country will have to endure one of the most arduous of summers yet.

The top office told reporters earlier in the week that the president had ordered officials to enforce brief and yet intensive distancing measures to contain the latest wave of infections.


He also called on authorities to speed up the pace of vaccinations, and set up an emergency response system for heatstroke patients, pledging that the government will be thorough in its measures regarding both the virus as well as the scorching weather.

Last year, Moon cut short his summer vacation as the nation was reeling from a record  amount and duration of heavy rains.
