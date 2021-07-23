Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Sports

S. Korea to Be 103rd in Parade Line-up for Olympic Opening Ceremony

Write: 2021-07-22 19:55:04Update: 2021-07-22 20:00:15

S. Korea to Be 103rd in Parade Line-up for Olympic Opening Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

Team Korea will be the 103rd contingent to march into the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Friday evening during the opening ceremony for the Games. 

The Korea Sports and Olympic Committee announced the order for each nation on Thursday, noting the line-up was mostly determined by the Japanese names of each country and also according to International Olympic Committee protocols. 

Greece, the birthplace of modern Olympics, will be at the head of the parade in line with tradition, followed by the Refugee Olympic Team. 

The United States and France, future host nations for the Games respectively in 2028 and in 2024, will be among the last three nations to enter the stadium, taking the 203rd and 204th,  spots, while host country Japan will round out the procession. 

As precautions amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo, the number of Korean athletes and officials marching into the stadium has further decreased to below 40. 

Volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung and swimmer Hwang Sun-woo will carry the South Korean national flag at the ceremony.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >